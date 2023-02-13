Champions League And Europa League Fixtures That Will Be Played This Week

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This week is a very entertaining one especially in the Football World. Biggest Set of Football Competitions will resume actions this week, the Champions League and Europa League.

The last Match of the Champions League was played last year in November 2022. It was the last Match of the Group Stage, same goes for the Europa League.

This week, the Round Of 16 of the Champions League will be played while the Round of 32 of the Europa League will be played.

The Champions League and Europa League Fixtures this week are:

Champions League

Tuesday, February 14

1. PSG VS Bayern Munich – 9 PM

2. AC Milan VS Tottenham – 9 PM

Wednesday, February 15

1. Club Brugge VS Benfica – 9 PM

2. Dortmund VS Chelsea – 9PM

Europa League

Thursday, February 16

1. Ajax VS Union Berling – 6:45 PM

2. Barcelona VS Manchester United – 6:45 PM

3. Salzburg VS Roma – 6:45 PM

4. Shakhtar VS Rennes – 6:45 PM

5. Leverkusen VS Monaco – 9 PM

6. Sporting VS Midtjylland – 9 PM

7. Sevilla VS PSV – 9 PM

8. Juventus VS Nantes – 9 PM

