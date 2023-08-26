CEL 0:1 RMA: Bellingham’s Superb Goalscoring Form Explains Why He Should Converted Into A Striker

Real Madrid bagged their third consecutive win in their third Spanish La Liga game of the season yesterday when they travelled to face Celta Vigo at the Baladios Stadium. The Los Blancos might not have had their best performance in the encounter but they managed to secure a very important 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo. Jude Bellingham’s late winning goal was enough to hand Real Madrid all three important points from this encounter after their slim win over the home side.

Well, Jude Bellingham made the headlines once again for Real Madrid in today’s match as he delivered yet another amazing performance against Celta Vigo. The English International was Real Madrid’s saviour in this game as he did really well to score the only goal which handed them the victory over Celta Vigo. In his three appearances for Real Madrid in this competition, Jude Bellingham has scored four goals and provided an assist for Real Madrid despite not being used as a striker.

Well, I believe Jude Bellingham’s superb goalscoring form for Real Madrid explains why he should converted into a striker. Jude Bellingham has proven to be a way better goalscorer than any of Real Madrid’s forwards this season. The English International presently has the finishing of a great striker which has come in handy for the Los Blancos in La Liga this season. Carlo Ancelotti should consider converting him into a striker for the team this season since he has a brilliant finishing touch in front of goal.

