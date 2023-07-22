CAZ 1-2 MIA: Messi’s late winner shows how much he can be relied on in big moments

Lionel Messi marked his Inter Miami debut with a wonderful performance as he helped his new side beat Cruz Azul in today’s league Cup. Meanwhile, his performance has shown how much he can be relied on in big moments.

Inter Miami hasn’t won a game for long before the Argentine helped them correct the anomaly today. His presence would possibly make Inter-Miami compete at the top level again.

Inter Miami started the game slowly but eventually got the lead in the first half through Taylor. The host equalized in the second half before a late free-kick goal from Messi stole the victory.

However, Messi’s display shows how much he can be depended on in big important games and this is one of those things that distinguished him from the rest of other players in the world.

Messi played with so much joy and freedom before eventually getting the goal and he will aim to keep improving himself and helping the team in their next games.

