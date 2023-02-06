Casemiro likened to ‘Brock Lesner’ as Agbonlahor calls for Man UTD man to be ‘arrested’ for red card

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gabriel Agbonlahor desires Casemiro to be “arrested” and has urged Manchester United to discipline the midfielder following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Casemiro will serve a three-game suspension after being ejected from Saturday’s Premier League victory over Palace for violent conduct.

In the second half at Old Trafford, United and Palace players engaged in a brawl after Jeffrey Schlupp fouled Antony off the ball.

Referee Andre Marriner issued yellow cards to both Antony and Schlupp, but VAR spotted Casemiro grabbing Palace midfielder Will Hughes by the throat during the melee.

Agbonlahor criticized the 30-year-old Brazil international after the incident, as he stated on talkSPORT. “Casemiro thought he was Brock Lesnar back in the UFC.

“The way he was strangling Will Hughes, he should be arrested for that. Kids are watching that later on, on Match of the Day. Seeing Casemiro strangling an opponent.

“This isn’t ice hockey in America where they have a scrap during the game. This is football, we don’t want to see that. So Casemiro needs to be disciplined by Manchester United.”

Earlier this week, Agbonlahor also criticized United winger Antony, calling his signature turn trick “embarrassing.”

Antony moved to United from Ajax in an £86 million deal this summer, but the Brazil international has yet to make a significant impact at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has scored only three goals in 12 Premier League matches without registering an assist in the top flight.

“When I look at Antony… £86 million pounds… I think he is a bluffer,” Agbonlahor added. “I think when he gets the ball he doesn’t take anyone on, he hasn’t got the speed to take anyone on.

“He doesn’t do what Marcus Rashford does – Rashford gets the ball direct, he takes players on, he gets balls into the box.

“The big thing for me is Antony’s number of crosses. He puts in 1.5 per game. He’s doing his tricks, he’s cutting in, cutting back…

“I played with a great winger at Aston Villa, Ashley Young. He’s still playing now at 37. In his first season at Villa he got nine goals and 14 assists.

“You always knew he was going to put the ball into the box. He’d take a player on, he’d do his step-overs, cut back, do his chops, but he would always put the ball in the right areas.

“Antony… 1.5 crosses per game is not good enough. He does this turn [trick] as well… It’s embarrassing and he needs to liven up.”

