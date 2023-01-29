SPORT

Casemiro Impresses Against Reading

Manchester United were treated to another Casemiro masterclass on Saturday as the Brazil midfielder scored two second-half goals as the Red Devils beat Reading 3-0 in the FA Cp at Old Trafford.

Although Marcus Rashford had a goal controversially disallowed in the first half – an effort that would have seen him score for a record-breaking 10th home match in succession – Casemiro came to the fore after the break.

His opening goal was a delicious clipped finish after a deft through pass from Antony, while his second was a long-range strike that took a slight deflection en route to finding the net.

Casemiro’s performance was yet another decisive display from the 30-year-old central midfielder, who has played a major role in transforming the Old Trafford side into very serious contenders for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Indeed, his display had fans raving over a player who has barely been at the club for five months.

