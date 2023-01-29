Casemiro Impresses Against Reading

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United were treated to another Casemiro masterclass on Saturday as the Brazil midfielder scored two second-half goals as the Red Devils beat Reading 3-0 in the FA Cp at Old Trafford.

Although Marcus Rashford had a goal controversially disallowed in the first half – an effort that would have seen him score for a record-breaking 10th home match in succession – Casemiro came to the fore after the break.

His opening goal was a delicious clipped finish after a deft through pass from Antony, while his second was a long-range strike that took a slight deflection en route to finding the net.

Casemiro’s performance was yet another decisive display from the 30-year-old central midfielder, who has played a major role in transforming the Old Trafford side into very serious contenders for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Indeed, his display had fans raving over a player who has barely been at the club for five months.

