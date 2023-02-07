Carlo Ancelotti’s job at risk if Real Madrid fails to win the Club World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are losing faith in manager Carlo Ancelotti, who won the Champions League and La Liga last season.

If Real Madrid fail to win the Club World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti’s job could be in jeopardy, according to a report from relevo_deportes.

The top echelons of Real Madrid has always been ruthless in pursuit of success and a failure to win the Club World Cup could result in a decision to make a managerial change.

It is no secret that the expectations of Real Madrid are very high and the management are not afraid to make changes when the results do not meet those expectations. Therefore, if the team fails to win the Club World Cup, Ancelotti’s future at the club could be in doubt.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said publicly that the club’s confidence in manager Carlo Ancelotti has not changed despite the team’s disappointing recent results.

While a Club World Cup win may not be enough to guarantee the former Milan and Chelsea manager’s job beyond this season, it would go a long way towards restoring faith in the Italian tactician, and his accomplishments last season will always stand as a reminder of what he has done for the Los Blancos.

In the end, the decision to retain or remove the Italian manager will likely come down to the final results of the season, as Perez will have to consider what is best for the club both on and off the field.

