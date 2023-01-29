Carlo Ancelotti strongest starting XI that will help his team defeat Real sociedad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in the week 19 of the 2022–23 La Liga Santander campaign, they will be aiming to pick up a crucial three points. The defending La Liga winners have had an excellent start to the year and are presently second in the standings, six points behind leaders Barcelona.

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, is renowned for his tactical acumen and ability to bring out the best in his players. We examine the possible starting lineups for Real Madrid versus Real Sociedad in this section.

Thibaut Courtois is probably going to get the start in goal. One of the best shot-stoppers in the world, the international player from Belgium has been in excellent form this year.

Ancelotti is most likely to start Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Eduardo Camavinga in a back four in front of Courtois. At right-back, Nacho is a dependable force, and at the center of the defense, Militao and Rudiger have developed a strong working relationship over time. On the other hand, Camavinga commands attention on the left side.

Federico Valverde will defend the midfield area in front of the back four. The Uruguayan is renowned for his physicality and capacity to repel advances from the opposition. Dani Ceballos and Toni Kroos should start with him. The seasoned team has been doing well this year and will try to dominate in the middle of the field. Going forward, Rodrygo Goes will likely start on the right flank while Vinicius Junior will likely start on the left. Vinicius, who has been in excellent form this year, will want to increase his goal total. Meanwhile, Rodrygo, a dependable starter for Madrid, will try to add width on the right side.

Karim Benzema ought to be in the front of the line. This season, the seasoned Frenchman has been in fantastic shape.

Overall, this is a solid lineup that should be able to defeat Real Sociedad and earn all three points.

Gk: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga

Midfielders: Valverde, Ceballos Kroos

Forwards: Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo

