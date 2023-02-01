Carabao Cup: Newcastle United star Guimaraes is suspended for the final against Man United/N. Forest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Newcastle United continued their fine form as they qualified for the final of the Carabao Cup after defeating Southampton by 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate). It’s not all Goodnews for the Magpies as their Brazilian star Bruno Guimaraes was sent off in the second half of last night’s encounter which means he won’t be available for the final against Manchester united or Nothingham Forest.

Bruno Guimaraes has been an important player for Newcastle United since joining them from Lyon in the January 2022 transfer market. He’s an undisputed started for the Magpies and his form has been key to Newcastle’s rise in the Premier League this season. Newcastle are now third on the EPL table and are now they have booked a spot in the final of the Carabao Cup. They will now await today’s result between Manchester united and Nottingham Forest to know their final opponent. Manchester united have a 3-0 advantage going into the opponent and they are Newcastle United likely opponents. Manchester united will be happy for the absence of midfield maestro Bruno Guimaraes in the final if they eventually qualify.

The 2023 Carabao Cup final will be played at Wembley on Sunday February 26th.

Who do you think will win the trophy?.

Dannykelechi131 (

)