Carabao Cup Final: Strongest Newcastle United Line-up that Could Upset Manchester United

The Carabao Cup is quickly approaching. This time, Manchester United and Newcastle United, two teams currently ranked in the top five of the Premier League, will compete. The match will mark Newcastle United’s only Carabao Cup final and Manchester United’s 10th overall. Newcastle United has a chance to take home the EFL Cup in this final. The sight would be amazing for their new owners.

After a difficult and embarrassing previous season and the first half of the current one, Manchester United is now on the right track. Funny enough, right after Ronaldo left.

They have moved up to third place in the Premier League with their new manager Eric Ten Hag, and are slightly in the running for the championship. Many players have regained their confidence under the new manager, including Marcus Rashford, who keeps scoring goal after goal for himself. In the F Cup, they are still competing. Ten Hag has a great chance to win his first title with the Red Devils in this Carabao Cup final.

Currently, Newcastle is ranked fifth in the league. They have had a fantastic start to the season. The Magpies have been among the best teams this season. This season, they have only lost two games, which is the fewest in the league.

Thanks to Nick Pope’s incredible red card last week and Martin Dubravka’s prior involvement with Man Utd this season, Karius is in.

The boyhood Man Utd fan Trippier will be hoping to break Mancunian hearts on Sunday. Fabian Schar’s resurgence over the last couple of seasons has been a great example of how Howe has improved plenty of players and a long-term Newcastle target Sven Botman has been worth every penny since his summer arrival from Lille, while the chance to go from cult hero to real hero awaits for Big Dan Burn.

In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes is back from suspension. The Brazilian recently told The Players’ Tribune that he wants to become a Newcastle legend and today will be the best way to Kickstart it. Sean Longstaff will join him in the middle and John Willock should complete the midfield trio.

In attack, Callum Wilson, who turned 31 on Monday, will lead the attack. He’d probably prefer to wake up for his birthday hungover from winning celebrations. He will be joined by Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.

