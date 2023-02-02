Carabao Cup Final: Reasons Why Manchester United May Not Win Newcastle United In The Final.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will have a chance to lay their hands on silverware after so many years when they take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, after defeating Nottingham Forest on a 5 – 0 aggregate to qualify for the final.

Recall that the goals from Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Fred ensured the comfortable semifinal victory while Newcastle United defeated Southampton 3 – 1 to get there.

Manchester United may be looking like the favourites to lift the trophy but below are the reasons why Newcastle United will spring up a surprise and lift the trophy.

1.

Newcastle United have been the team that has conceded the least number of goals in the league this season, keeping more than 10 clean sheets and that will play a key role.

Manchester United might not be able to break down their defence and that’s one way that they will use and defeat the Red Devils.

2.

Manchester United lost a key player in the person of Christian Erikson. The arrival of Jadon Sancho is well timed and that of their panic buy in the person of Sabitzer but these players can not easily start doing what Erikaon does for the team. They will be able to be integrated into the team before the final and that’s how Newcastle United will defeat them by winning the midfield battle.

3.

Finally, Manchester United will not be able to win as much tension will be on Erik Ten Hag to win a trophy in his first full season at the club and for that, he will present a starting 11 that will be a star-studded which will make them all want to shine and that will destabilize them while Newcastle United will capitalize on that and defeat them.

What are your thoughts on this?

