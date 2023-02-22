Carabao Cup Final: MUN vs NEW -Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Newcastle United will be bidding to cap their impressive run of form in the 2022-23 EFL Carabao, by winning the title when the two Premier League teams square off against each other in the decisive stage of the campaign this weekend.

The Red Devils will be going into the much-anticipated Carabao Cup final after their back-to-back victories over Nottingham Forest in the semifinals, and the Erik ten Hag-led team will be looking for another victory over Newcastle United to the title.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, will enter the final after they defeated Southampton twice in the semi-finals, and they will also be bidding to get another victory over Manchester United to crown their recent impressive form in the campaign with the ultimate prize.

Match Date and Venue:

The final of the 2022-23 EFL Carabao Cup between Manchester United and Newcastle United has been scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 26, at Wembley Stadium.

Kickoff Time:

The Carabao Cup final game is expected to get underway at exactly 5:30 PM Nigerian time on Sunday.

Waskco (

)