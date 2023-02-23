SPORT

Carabao Cup Final: MUN vs NEW -Match Preview, Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Showdown

Manchester United and Newcastle United will build on impressive form in the 2022-23 EFL Carabao season as the two Premier League sides meet at a crucial stage of the campaign this weekend.

The Red Devils beat Nottingham Forest in the semi-final to progress to the long-awaited Carabao Cup final and Eric ten Hag’s side will look to beat Newcastle United for another win. Newcastle United, meanwhile, will progress to the final after beating Southampton twice in the semi-finals and will win again against Manchester United to cap off their impressive form of the recent campaign with the final trophy.

Date and place of the match:

The 2022-23 EFL Carabao Cup Final between Manchester United and Newcastle United will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 26 February.

Start time:

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled to start at 5.30 pm Nigeria time on Sunday.

Who do you think will win this cup? Drop your predictions in the comment section.

