Carabao Cup Final, Barcelona, Liverpool: Man Utd’s Next 10 Games in All Competitions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United is back to winning games on a roll again after the entertaining 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the English Premier League last month. After that game, the Red Devils have gotten wins against Nottingham Forest and Reading and are currently in the final of the Carabao Cup. A mouthwatering game against Newcastle United at Wembley awaits.

After the 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, the Red Devils would now turn their focus to the next games. A home game against Crystal Palace on the 4th of February would see Manchester United in English Premier League action for the first time since the loss to Arsenal.

The Red Devils would have an eye on winning that game and emphasis would be laid on taking their chances as they were punished for this in the 1-1 draw in the first leg. The game comes up at 4 pm.

The next game for the Red Devils would be against Leeds United home and away within four days. On the 16th of February, Manchester United takes on Barcelona in a mouthwatering Europa League tie with the Red Devils traveling to Spain before hosting the Catalans seven days later.

The Carabao Cup final would come up on the 26th of February at 5:30 pm as the Red Devils look to put an end to a six-year trophy drought while Erik ten Hag aims to win his first trophy as a Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils would be playing against Liverpool as they travel to the Anfield Stadium four days after hosting West Ham United in the English Premier League on the 1st of February.

Below is the full details of the next ten games of the Red Devils:

Are you excited about the next few games of the Red Devils?

Johndominic01 (

)