Can We All Agree That De Gea is Better Than Onana After Heavy Defeat At Emirates — Bashir Ahmad

Former Media Aide to Former President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post to react after Manchester United new Goalkeeper, Andre Onana completed 40 passes out of 50 passes but he conceded three Goals against Arsenal in the Premier League today.

According to Bashir Ahmad, Andre Onana is a multitalented goalkeeper, he has accuracy in passing the ball from the back.

While reacting to Manchester United’s defeat…

He wrote: ‘One of the best qualities of Andre Onana is as a goalkeeper, he makes better passes than many defenders. He completed 40/51 passes against Arsenal. What a multitalented goalkeeper.

After this heavy defeat at the Emirates, can we all agree that De Gea is better than Onana?’

However, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions from random social media users in Nigeria, with many taking to the comment section to react.

They are similar in a way, but playing from the back, Onana is better, but I don’t see how we improved with playing from the back. United isn’t used to that, so I will say getting Onana was a pure waste of money.

The whole team is average.

Premier League officiating standards are embarrassing. We can all see that #mufc has been robbed.

In his career, De Gea has put on some outstanding displays. However, his recent behavior, which caused him to leave, is not consistent with what you, as a fan, observe in contemporary football. From the beginning of the game till the very end,

