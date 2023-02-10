Can Brentford derail Arsenal’s title charge at the Emirates Stadium this weekend?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the wake of their disappointing outing at Goodison Park, the Red contingent of North London will be looking to get back on track and shake off their shock 1-0 defeat to Everton when they welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The match is scheduled to kick-off by 16:00 West Africa Standard time and will mark only the fourth meeting between these two sides in the top flight since 1992.

For context, the Gunners are aiming for their first Premier league title in 19 years and currently sit top of the log with five points having played a game less. Brentford on the other hand are in seventh place and hoping to qualify for European competition next term even if it is the Europa conference league. With this in mind, the Bees would be out to put on a show at the Emirates Stadium as every point will be vital in their quest for European qualification.

Brentford are not strangers to beating big teams, they have already taken three points off the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and have held both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs to draws at home this season. The last time both sides met at the Emirates, the Gunners secured a narrow 2-1 win, but Mikel Arteta must tread carefully with his team and has to instruct his defenders to keep an eye on Brentford striker and topscorer Ivan Toney who has 13 goals in the Premier league so far.

If Arsenal could be frustrated by a side (Everton) languishing in the relegation zone, how much more a team fighting for European football next campaign. The Bees have proven all season that they can hurt the big teams, they will go into this game undaunted and hoping to boost their European qualification chances, while derailing Arsenal’s title charge in the process. It’s a big game for Brentford and they can certainly take at least a point from this game.

