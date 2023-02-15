Can Arsenal end their 10 game losing streak against Man City in the Premier league?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s the top of the table clash as Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. Following back to back setbacks in the Premier league, the Red contingent of North London will be looking to get back on track, but face a stern test against Pep Guardiola’s men. Although the Gunners still have a game in hand, a win for City will see them go top of the log on goal difference for the time being, while Mikel Arteta’s side can maintain their status at the summit by avoiding defeat.

For context, Arsenal’s recent record against City has been quite disastrous. Coupled with being knocked out of the FA Cup earlier this year, the Gunners have lost their last 10 Premier league meetings with City conceding 26 goals in the process. It goes without saying that the last time Arsenal won City in the Premier league was back in December 2015 during a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium. For a side who have made their name by stringing together lengthy winning runs to power them to championships, this season has seen City struggle to find a run of form, as incredibly they’ve not yet won four successive league games all season.

City may have won on each of their last six trips to Emirates Stadium, but this season they head to North London having lost their last three away games, and no team in history has ever won seven-straight league games at the Emirates. However, the Gunners have seen their lead cut to just three points after dropping points against Everton and Brentford, and could could be leapfrogged by City if they lose at the Emirates Stadium.

A win would be a huge statement of intent from Mikel Arteta’s side, who could take a giant leap towards a first title in 19 years with three points. For Arsenal, it’s all about ending a disastrous Premier league record against City and gaining momentum in the title race. They have been in fantastic form this season, and are more than ever in a better position to end their 10 game losing streak against City.

