CAF reacts after Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou complete move to Al Hilal from Sevilla

The Confederation of Africa Football popularly known as CAF has reacted after Morocco national team goalkeeper Yassine Bounou joined Al Hilal football club from Sevilla football club of Spain on a permanent deal.

It has been reported for the past few days that Yassine Bounou has agreed to join Al Hilal football club in the Saudi Arabia Pro League, and he has finally joined them on Thursday night.

Bounou left Sevilla football club after a hugely successful spell in which he made 142 appearances, kept 58 clean sheets and even bagged a goal. The Morocco international won the UEFA Europa League twice, the 2021/22 Zamora Trophy, and was named as the third-best goalkeeper in the world at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Bounou signed for the Club back in September 2019 on loan from Girona FC, and was initially the second-choice keeper to Tomas Vaclík. He made his debut a month later against APOEL in the UEFA Europa League, and featured for the first time in the league in February, replacing Vaclík at half time in a 3-0 win away at Getafe.

Yassine Bounou was linked with a move to many clubs in Europe’s top five Leagues last season, but he was not sold, and he also performed excellently for Morocco national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as they became the first African country to reach the semi final.

Reacting after Morocco national team goalkeeper Yassine Bounou completed a permanent move to Al Hilal football club of Saudi Arabia, from Spanish Laliga side Sevilla football club, CAF posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“Hands don’t get much safer. Congratulations on your move and all the best of luck in your next chapter, Yassine.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.

