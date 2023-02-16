CAF reacts after Adeyemi revealed that Nigeria food ‘Fufu’ was the key to his speed against Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Confederation of Africa Football popularly known as CAF has reacted after Borussia Dortmund football club star Karim Adeyemi revealed that Nigeria’s food ‘Fufu’ was the key to his speed against Chelsea football club in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The former Red Bull Salzburg football club star was the hero for Borussia Dortmund football club of Germany in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, as he scored a stunning goal to guide them to a hard-fought victory over the London based club.

Karim Benzema was given a starting role by his coach against Chelsea football club and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch as he scored the only goal of the game in the second half.

The youngster started in his team’s attack alongside Ivorian star Sebastien Haller and they were both fantastic in the entertaining encounter.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half of the game, Karim Adeyemi scored the winning goal for Borussia Dortmund football club in the 63rd minute after receiving an assist from Raphael Guirreiro to end the match 1-0.

Adeyemi dribbled pass Chelsea football club players and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to score his team’s winning goal.

Karim Adeyemi is the fastest player in the German Bundesliga this season and he said after scoring the winning goal for Borussia Dortmund football club against Chelsea FC in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday that Fufu was the key to his speed.

Reacting to Karim Adeyemi’s statement CAF posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“You can never take the Fufu out of the Nigerian.”

