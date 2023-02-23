CAF celebrates Nigeria star Agbalaka after winning Man of the Match award in 2023 Under 20 AFCON

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Confederation of Africa Football popularly known as CAF has celebrated Nigerian youngster Solomon Agbalaka, following his outstanding performance for the Flying Eagles in their remarkable 1-0 victory over Egypt Under 20 National team in the ongoing Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Solomon Agbalaka was the hero for the Flying Eagles on Wednesday night as he scored the winning goal in their hard-fought victory over Egypt, to help the team secure their first victory in the tournament.

The Mountain of Fire football club defender was given a starting role by his coach after his brilliant display in their last game against Senegal under 20 national team, and he was able to prove himself as he scored a beautiful goal for the club.

Both teams tried to score in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Solomon Agbalaka scored the winning goal for the Flying Eagles of Nigeria with a beautiful header in the 71th minute to help his team to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent, and his excellent performance made him to be given the Man of the Match award.

Reacting after Solomon Agbalaka won the Man of the Match award, following his outstanding performance for the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in their remarkable 1-0 victory over Egypt Under 20 National team, CAF posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“Congratulations Solomon Agbalaka, our Nigeria versus Egypt Man of the Match.”

Solomon will now be looking forward to guiding the Flying Eagles to the next round of the competition when they play their last group stage game against Mozambique Under 20 National team in few days time.

Photo credit: Twitter.

