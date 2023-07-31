CAF celebrates Nigeria after becoming 1st African team to qualify for round of 16 of 2023 FIFA WWC

The Confederation of Africa Football popularly known as CAF has celebrated Super Falcons of Nigeria, after becoming the first African country to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, following their hard-fought draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team in their last group stage game.

Randy Waldrum led Super Falcons of Nigeria were outstanding on Monday evening, as they played out a goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been outstanding since the beginning of the tournament, and they were able to perform excellently again on Monday, as they booked their spot in the next round of the competition.

The two teams tried so hard to score in the both halves of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the match ended in a goalless draw.

The draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team means the Super Falcons of Nigeria finished at the second spot of group B table, and they have become the first African country to qualify for the round of 16 of this year’s edition of FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Reacting after the Super Falcons of Nigeria become the first African country to qualify for the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, CAF posted on their verified Twitter handle on Monday evening that;

“Writing down history at the FIFA Women’s World Cup is their favorite thing to do! Congratulations to Nigeria’s Super Falcons.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)