Caceido To Arsenal: Brighton Rejects new £70 million bid, claim player is not for sale this month

Arsenal are strongly trying to sign a midfielder this window, after completing deals for Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard, but their target in Moises Caicedo has been the toughest to acquire. Dealing with Brighton has always been a herculean task, but Arsenal are experienced in this matter as they already purchased two players from them.

Arsenal had a bid of 60 million pounds rejected for Moises Caicedo two days ago, and Fabrizio Romano is reporting that a second bid submitted a few hours ago was immediately rejected by Brighton as they claim the player is not for sale at any price this winter.

Arsenal’s £70 million bid for the Ecuadorian midfielder would have been a record fee for Brighton, but they decided to reject the deal which has left everyone perplexed. Surely £70 million is fair enough for a player they acquired for less than €5 million one year ago. This is greediness from Brighton, and I would not be shocked if Arsenal walks away from this deal.

