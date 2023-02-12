BVB vs CHE: Why Potter Must Prioritise Winning The UCL & Forget About Making Top Four

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After watching another disappointing Chelsea display this weekend, I highly doubt they have a chance to make a top four finish this campaign.

They currently sit on 9th position on the English Premier League table and could find themselves on 10th place by this time tomorrow. Realistically, their chances of making top four is incredibly slim because they don’t have their destiny in their hands.

This is why I think, with the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League set to get underway this week, Graham Potter and needs to get his priority straight.

The blues are out of all the domestic cups and with a top four looking unrealistic after every game, the UCL is the one shot they have at redeeming what has been a terrible campaign.

Despite his poor record at Chelsea so far, Graham Potter is still unbeaten in the Champions League and some of the best performances we’ve seen from the team during his short time at the club has come in the competition.

Going all the way to win the European competition would easily turn Chelsea’s season around from a terrible campaign to a magical one.

Just like in 2012, they could kill two birds with one stone. Taking Real Madrid’s crown and becoming the new Champions of Europe for the second time in 3 years would see them automatically qualify for next season’s tournament and ensure that they do not go trophyless.

Although, this would be risky, but it is a risk worth taking. There isn’t much to play for in the league, except for pride and protecting the reputation of the club. But, winning the UCL would erase any shortcoming in the league and this is why for me, Graham Potter must prioritise the competition.

To do that, first the blues travel to the Signal Iduna Park in Germany where they face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the R-16. It would be most crucial to get a positive result there before the second leg at Stamford Bridge next month.

What do you think? Please leave a comment

WoleOscar (

)