BVB VS CHE: Preview, team news, venue and date ahead of the UEFA champions league Return.

Previews

One of the most famous football competitions in the world, the UEFA Champions League, will host one of the most eagerly awaited matchups ever in the Round of 16 this year Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012 and Dortmund won it in 1997, both teams having previously excelled in the competition. Who will win this year, however, is anyone’s guess.

Team news

This season, Dortmund has been in excellent shape and has excelled in the Champions League. They have an astounding 16 goals scored while winning all five of their games in the group round. Marco Reus, Karim Adeyemi, and Youssoufa Moukoko, among others, are leading their attack. Chelsea, on the other hand, has also performed well this year. Although they won their group, they have struggled in the Premier League. They will be prepared for their Champions League matches because they were able to recruit several important players to their team. Their assault is driven by players like Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, and Kai Havertz, and it has recently been strengthened by the addition of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Match venue and date

The match is schedule to be play on the 15, fabuary 2023 at Signal Iduna Park stadium, Dortmund city, Germany

