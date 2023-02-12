BVB vs CHE: How Graham Potter Could Lineup His Team For The UCL Showdown On Wednesday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After their disappointing 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Saturday in the English Premier League, Chelsea will turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday they face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their two-legged round-of-16 encounter.

The game promises to be very interesting as the English Premier League side will be looking for a healthy advantage ahead of the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

How will Graham Potter line up his team for the Champions League contest on Wednesday?

The Chelsea manager is expected to name a very strong team for the much-anticipated Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, where many of the players that started in the Premier League match against West Ham United on Saturday are expected to retain their respective spots.

The likes of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all expected to make the lineup for the game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs Dortmund:

Kepa: Cucurella, Benoit, Silva, James, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Madueke, Mudryk, Felix, and Havertz.

