BVB vs CHE: Facts, The Referee, Possible Lineup, And All You Need To Know About The Match

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are set to face off in the first leg of the 2022–23 UEFA Champions League competition, with the match taking place at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. This will be a highly anticipated encounter between two of Europe’s strongest teams and is expected to be a closely contested match.

Photo credit: caughtoffside

Chelsea, under the guidance of their new manager, Graham Potter, has been inconsistent in form recently but will look to continue their impressive run in the Champions League. The Blues are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Kepa Arrizabalaga starting in goal, a backline consisting of Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, and Benoit Badiashile, a midfield four of Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, and Ben Chilwell, and an attacking trio of Mason Mount, Joao Felix, and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The match will be officiated by Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano, who is known for his strict enforcement of the rules and his attention to detail. He is widely regarded as one of the best referees in the world and is sure to keep the players in check.

In terms of the winner, it is difficult to predict, but Chelsea will be the slight favourites given their form in the competition and the quality of their squad. However, Borussia Dortmund is a dangerous team and is capable of pulling off an upset, especially at home. The match promises to be a highly entertaining encounter, with both teams looking to put themselves in a strong position for the second leg.

Whether it will be the German giants or the English powerhouses who come out on top remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: this is a match that should not be missed.

