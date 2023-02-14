SPORT

BVB vs CHE: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Wednesday’s UCL Showdown

Chelsea will be looking for a healthy first-leg advantage to take back to England on Wednesday when they face Borussia Dortmund in the round-of-16 phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues will be going into the high-profile Champions League contest after their 1-1 draw against West Ham United in their last Premier League match, and they will be looking for a victory over Dortmund on Wednesday to keep their hopes of advancing to the next phase of the campaign alive.

The Blues will be going into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League game against Borussia with a long list of injured players, who could miss the game due to their respective injuries.

The likes of Ngolo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Armando Broja, Denis Zakaria, Edouard Mendy, and Raheem Sterling are all doubtful for the game on Wednesday.

However, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher, Recce James, and Enzo Fernandez are all expected to make the starting lineup against Dortmund.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs Dortmund:

Kepa: Cucurella, Silva, James, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo Fernandez, Chalobah, Mykhailo Mudryk, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, and Joao Felix.

Kickoff Time:

The UEFA Champions League match is expected to get underway at exactly 9 PM Nigerian time om Wednesday, at Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Germany.

