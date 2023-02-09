BVB vs CHE: Check Out The Confirmed Date, Kickoff Time, And Head-To-Head Analysis Ahead Of The Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will square off against each other in one of the blockbuster fixtures of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League round of 16 phase match next midweek when the competition resumes.

The Blues will be going into the high-profile Champions League contest after their 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge in their last game of the campaign, and they will be looking for a healthy first-leg advantage against Borussia Dortmund ahead of the return leg.

The German Bundesliga giants, on the other hand, will enter the game off the back of their 1-1 draw against Copenhagen in their last UEFA Champions League outing, and they will be looking for a resounding success over the Blues ahead of the reverse fixture in England.

Head-To-Head Analysis:

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea have never met before in the UEFA Champions League, both teams will be meeting each for the first time in the round-of-16 stage of the 2022-23 competition.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Borussia Dortmund will play host to Chelsea in the first leg of their two-legged Champions League knockout phase encounter on Wednesday, February 15, at Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

