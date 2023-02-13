BVB vs CHE: 4-2-3-1 Formation Potter Could Deploy To Beat Dortmund In The UCL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants Chelsea Football Club are said to make a long trip to Germany where they will face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. The game which is expected to be a tough one for both teams is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday night. The Blues manager Graham Potter is keen on bouncing back from the frustrating consecutive draws he has recorded in the premier league. The Englishman endured a 0-0 draw against Liverpool, a 0-0 draw against Fulham, as well as last weekend’s 1-1 draw against their bitter rivals West Ham United.

In a bid to turn their season around, Todd Boehly splashed a huge amount of money to bring in quality players, yet things are getting worse. Ahead of the Champions League game, Potter will be bidding to avoid losing away against Dortmund to boost his quarter-final hope.

To make the hope come to life, he has to name a very formidable and tactical change from the squad that played West Ham United. Kepa, James, Benoit, Thiago, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Enzo Fernandez, Mount, Mudryk, Havertz, Felix.

With this lineup, I believe that Chelsea stands a good chance of beating the German club on Wednesday night.

