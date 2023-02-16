BVB 1-0 CHE: What Fans Are Saying About Havertz After His Display Against Dortmund

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Borussia Dortmund opened up a 1-0 aggregate lead over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night. Karim Adeyemi’s breakaway goal in the second half decided the game, which saw Chelsea ultimately squander a number of chances, and leaves the Blues with work to do in the second leg.

Chelsea’s players put in a solid shift against Borussia Dortmund as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League, but the overall lack of a killer instinct was exposed at both ends. Enzo Fernandez failed to deal with Karim Adeyemi for the matchwinner while, in attack, Joao Felix was particularly wasteful with his shooting.

After the game, the fans singled out Havertz as the worst player of the game despite the whole squad underperforming. Havertz lacks the cutting edge to be a top striker and was losing the ball throughout the game.

