BVB 1-0 CHE: Match Review And The Three Best Players In The Match.

Photo Credit: Chelsea FC

Borussia Dortmund came out victorious in the clash at the Signa Iduna Park, courtesy of a Karim Adeyemi goal which was the only thing that separated the two sides in the game.

The German made a run with the ball from his half, following a Chelsea corner kick and slot the ball pass Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues came close to equalizing on two occasions when Enzo Fernandez and Kalidou Koulibaly’s goal-bound kicks were denied by Kobel and Emre Can respectively.

Fernandez long range strike was denied by Kobel while Kalidou Koulibaly’s deflected ball was swept off the line by Emre Can.

Graham Potter now has the task of turning things around when the German side visits Stamford Bridge in a forth night.

The Three Best Players In the Game

1. Jude Bellingham

Photo Credit: The Real Champs

The England international was superb for BVB in the game, as he initiated several dangerous attacks for his side.

2. Thiago Silva

Photo Credit: Goal.com

As always the Brazilian was solid in the defense line for the Blues, which proves why they want to extend his contract at the club.

3. Karim Adeyemi

Photo Credit: The Telegraph

The youngster put out an impressive performance both defensively and offensively, and his brilliant solo goal was nothing short of exceptional.

