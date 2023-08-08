BUR vs MCI: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

(Photo Credit: i)

Match Venue and Date:

The 2023-2024 English Premier League kicks off with an exciting clash as Burnley takes on Manchester City at Turf Moor on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 20:00 West African Standard Time.

Match Preview

The Premier League curtain raiser sees Manchester City face Burnley in a battle of tactics and skill.

Pep Guardiola’s squad enters the fray after a pulsating match in the Community Shield, where they were narrowly defeated by Arsenal in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

A last-gasp goal from Leandro Trossard canceled out Cole Palmer’s opener, leading to a dramatic penalty shootout.

Burnley, under the astute management of Vincent Kompany, arrives at this match with the wind in their sails after a triumphant Championship campaign.

Dominating the league with a remarkable century of points, Burnley clinched the title with a 10-point lead over the second-placed Sheffield United.

The Clarets’ impressive home record from last season, having suffered only one defeat in all competitions, is a testament to their resilience and determination.

The tie holds special significance as Burnley’s manager spent 11 years as a player at Manchester City, captaining the club to numerous Premier League titles and domestic triumphs.

With a renewed sense of purpose, Kompany has transformed Burnley’s playing style and spearheaded their Championship conquest.

Though Burnley’s recent history against Manchester City is marked by defeats, including a 6-0 FA Cup loss last season, they are poised to present a stronger challenge this time around.

The last victory against Manchester City dates back to 2015, but with the momentum and motivation gained from their promotion, Burnley aims to upset the odds.

Team

Burnley

Burnley faces the absence of Michael Obafemi due to injury, an unfortunate setback ahead of the season opener. The anticipated formation for Burnley is a 4-5-1 setup.

Potential Starting XI: Trafford; O’Shea, Al-Dhakil, Beyer, Vitinho; Townsend, Gudmondsson, Brownhill, Amdouni, Redmond; Weghorst.

Manchester City

For Manchester City, their key injury concern centers around Zac Steffen, while the return of Kevin De Bruyne is a positive development for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Having displayed their class in the Community Shield encounter against Arsenal, City remains focused on claiming victory in their Premier League opener. The anticipated formation for Manchester City is a 4-2-3-1 setup.

Potential Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish; Erling Haaland.

The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown at Turf Moor as Burnley endeavors to make a statement against the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City.

