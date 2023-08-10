BUR vs MCI: How Pep Guardiola Could Lineup His Team For The EPL Opening Game On Friday

Manchester City’s pursuit of an unparalleled fourth consecutive Premier League title kicks off this Friday night as they go head-to-head with the newly-promoted Burnley at the iconic Turf Moor stadium.

Having etched their names into the annals of football history merely two months ago by securing a remarkable treble with a victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final, Pep Guardiola’s squad is once again ready to rewrite the record books. Following a season that left the world in awe, many may question what more there is to accomplish for Guardiola’s supremely talented team, yet City remains poised to seize the opportunity to further etch their legacy in the 2023/24 season.

How will Pep Guardiola line up his team for the Premier League opener on Friday?

Goalkeeper (GK): Ederson returns after missing the Community Shield.

Right-Back (RB): Manuel Akanji, who previously excelled at right-back, could shift from left-back.

Center-Backs (CB): John Stones and Ruben Dias are key defensive choices, with newcomer Josko Gvardiol also in contention.

Left-Back (LB): Nathan Ake, coming off a strong season, holds the left-back position.

Central Midfielders (CM): Rodri is pivotal, Mateo Kovacic steps in for Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin De Bruyne returns to midfield after recovering from injury. Phil Foden is another midfield option.

Right Wing (RW): Bernardo Silva likely retains his spot, with young talent Cole Palmer as an emerging option.

Striker (ST): Erling Haaland is gearing up to prove that his record-breaking debut campaign was just the beginning. With no time to waste, Haaland is focused on getting back on the scoring sheet as he prepares to face off against the newly-promoted Clarets.

Left Wing (LW): Jack Grealish, despite his Ibiza trip, looks to build on his successful previous season.

Guardiola’s lineup demonstrates a mix of experienced stars and emerging talents, as City aims to kickstart their quest for a fourth consecutive Premier League title against Burnley

