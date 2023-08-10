BUR VS MAN CITY: Guardiola’s suitable lineup with De Bruyne, Haaland, and Grealish against Burnley

Pep Guardiola has ascended to a greater height as a club manager, with astonishing performances from his Manchester City teams who fought tirelessly to ensure that they bag important trophies in the previous season including UCL glory. Though Pep Guardiola’s men fail to extend their title win against Arsenal in the Community Shield match, they are much prepared to start their first Premier League games with newly promoted club, Burnley on August 11, 2023. Apart from the visibility of new signings among Manchester City squad, like Kovacic and Gvardiol, Pep Guardiola’s side could make up a suitable lineup with the likes of Grealish, De Bruyne, and Haaland against Burnley at Turf Moor tomorrow night around 8 pm.

Talking about Guardiola’s suitable lineup amid his first Premier League opener tomorrow, it’s important to go for a possible 4-2-3-1 formation.

With Ederson on the goalpost, and a combination of 4-man defense, like Gvardiol, Dias, Stone, and Walker, coupled with two defensive midfielders, Kovacic, and Rodri.

Grealish, De Bruyne, and Silva could make up perfect attacking midfield, followed by a single forward, Haaland.

In the attempt to make a long run towards Burnley’s box, Grealish and De Bruyne could switch into the forward wing alongside Haaland to maintain deadly masterpieces.

