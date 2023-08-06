BUR VS MAC: How Guardiola could combine his players with new signings to gain control over Burnley

With just six days left to embark on the super courageous Premier League competitions, incredible transfer updates have been met by different EPL clubs. Pep Guardiola’s side is making the first 2023/2024 Premier League show against Burnley at Turf Moor with outstanding, courageous, talented, and potential signings.

After a successful €29.10m deal to lure Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, Pep Guardiola has introduced a potential center-back, Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig with a mount watering fee worth €90m on the 7-year deal on August 5, 2023. After bringing Kovacic to accelerate through Manchester City’s midfield and Gvardiol for defensive energy, combining this new signing with great talents is important to keep a good record for Guardiola.

After escaping from the Championship to the Premier League title, I don’t kind Burnley would want to end up like relegated Southampton, Leicester City, and Leeds United. So they are a need for corrective measures.

How Pep Guardiola could combine his players with new signings to gain control over Burnley in their EPL opening game.

﻿With Ederson on a post, 4-man defense, with the likes of Stone, Ake, Walker, and new Gvardiol, coupled with De Bruyne, Silva, and new Kovacic in the midfield, and three combinations in the forward, Rodri, Haaland, and Grealish. If this combination are set in place, then they would be full energy generating from the defense, midfield, and forward liable to gain control over Burnley at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023.

