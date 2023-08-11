BUR 0:3 MNC: Haaland’s Stunning Display Shows He Might Effortlessly Win The EPL Golden Boot Again

The opening game of the English Premier League 2023/2024 season was upon us today when Newcomers Burnley hosted Defending Champions Manchester City at the Turf Moor Stadium on Friday evening. The Cityzens started their campaign in the competition on an amazing note as they came out with a brilliant performance to seal a convincing 3-0 victory over the Clarets. Erling Braut Haaland’s brace with a lone goal from Rodri made sure Manchester City bagged their first three points in the competition this season.

Well, Erling Braut Haaland was on top form for Manchester City in today’s game against Burnley. The Norwegian International who flopped in the Community Shield against Arsenal stepped up his performance in this match for the Cityzens. As would have been expected, the 23-year-old showed his ruthlessness in front of goal for Manchester City as he netted two brilliant goals against Burnley. It is just a new season and the same goalscoring machine in Erling Braut Haaland.

Well, I believe his stunning performance in this game for Manchester City shows he might effortlessly win the Premier League Golden Boot award again this season. The Norwegian International has had an electrifying start to this season just like he had last season when he won the Golden Boot award for Manchester City. Presently, there aren’t many solid competitors to challenge him for the Golden Boot award since Harry Kane will most likely be joining Bayern Munich this summer. Erling Haaland is already the main favorite for the EPL Golden Boot this season and I believe he has what it takes to win the award again effortlessly.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)