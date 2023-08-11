SPORT

BUR 0-3 MCI: Match Review And EPL Table As Man City Begin Their Title Defence On A Positive Note

Reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City on Friday kicked off their title defense with a comprehensive 3-0 win over the newly promoted Burnley at the Turf Moor Stadium.

The Citizens entered the English Premier League opener off the back of their disappointing FA Community Shield loss to Arsenal last Sunday at Wembley Stadium, and they were looking for a win over the newly promoted side to bounce back.

Just as expected, the Pep Guardiola-led team started on a strong note as they registered the first goal of the game in the 4th minute when Erling Haaland’s left-footed effort defeated Burnley’s goalkeeper to give his team a well-deserved lead.

The Norwegian forward doubled the advantage for the Citizens in the 36th minute when his left-footed effort before Rodri sealed the victory for the reigning champions in the 75th minute. The Manchester City midfielder reacted first on a loose and then put it away with his right foot.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

