BUR 0-2 LEI: 3 Best Players as Iheanacho and Ndidi scored in Leicester’s victory in the EFL Cup

Leicester City football club continued their impressive run of form on Wednesday night, as they secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Burton football club in the EFL Cup.

The Foxes relegated to the English Championship from the Premier League few months ago, and they have now won all their two matches this season.

Leicester City football club head coach started his best players against Burton football club and they were able to perform excellently in the game.

Goals from Super Eagles of Nigeria duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were able to help Leicester City football club to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Burton football club has now guided Leicester City football club to the next round of the EFL Cup, and they will play against Tranmere football club in the next EFL game.

Here are the three best players in Leicester City football club’s remarkable 2-0 victory over Burton football club in the EFL Cup;

Kelechi Iheanacho

The Super Eagles of Nigeria striker started in his team’s attack alongside Dennis Praet, and he was able to score a classic goal and also provided an assist in the game.

Wilfred Ndidi

The former KRC Genk football club star started in Leicester City football club’s midfield and he was able to score a classic goal in the game.

Marc Albrighton

The England star started in Leicester City football club’s attacking midfield and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)