Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Team News And Analysis

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sunday’s football game between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will bring down the curtain on day 19 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga campaign. The Wolves kicked off 2023 in style, with the team scoring eleven goals in total in back-to-back wins over Freiburg and Hertha, but they head into the match following a 2-1 loss to Werder Bremen. Both Lukas Nmecha and Felix Nmecha continue to miss out with injuries, but they should be the only absentees in the home team.

The league leaders, on the other hand, have drawn each of their last three Bundesliga games. Sadio Mane remains on the sidelines with injury, alongside Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, and Bouna Sarr, while Noussair Mazraoui is out of contention with heart problems. Since Wolfsburg are tough to beat at home, I do not think that the reigning champions are capable of grabbing more than one point from the Volkswagen Arena showdown.

After scoring 11 unanswered goals to announce their return from the winter break, Wolfsburg have posted back-to-back 2-1 defeats in rather disappointing fashion. Things won’t get much easier for them in this fixture either as they welcome a refreshed Bayern Munich. The Wolves are unbeaten in five straight home league games, four of which ended with four or more goals, so only the brave would say this result is a foregone conclusion as far as Bayern’s chances are concerned.

As the challengers pile up behind Bayern Munich in the league, they may well relish this opportunity to bounce back to league form after destroying Mainz 4-0 in the cup during midweek. The Bavarians strengthened considerably during the January transfer window with the likes of Yann Sommer and the eye-catching Joao Cancelo signing, another huge boost to the faltering giant’s roster.

I am of the thinking that Bayern will play their part in a thrilling encounter with over 2.5 goals, this way I can avoid backing for a win given their shakiness of late and to respect Wolfsburg’s recent form, although I am siding with Bayern Munich to win Wolfsburg on Sunday.

An inspection of past results between these clubs stretching back to 27/06/2020 tells us that these fixtures have ended in disappointment for VfL Wolfsburg. They have not been able to get any victories whatsoever whereas Bayern Munich have remained in the ascendancy, beating them in 83 percent of those match-ups. There were also goals galore in those games, with 22 overall which averages out at 3.67 goals per match.

The previous league contest between these sides was Bundesliga 1 match day 2 on 14/08/2022 when the final score was Bayern Munich 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg. On that occasion, Bayern Munich managed 68% possession and 24 attempts on goal with 8 on target. Goals were scored by Jamal Musiala (33′) and Thomas Muller (43′). VfL Wolfsburg had 8 attempts on goal with 2 of them on target.

There is just the lone fitness concern for the VfL Wolfsburg boss Niko Kovac to be concerned with thanks to an almost full-strength set of players. Lukas Nmecha (Rupture of the pattella) is out of contention.

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has a number of players out of action. Noussair Mazraoui (Inflammation), Sadio Mane (Inflamed head of fibula), Lucas Hernandez (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) and Manuel Neuer (Fracture of the lower leg) miss out here.

Oliech1 (

)