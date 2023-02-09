Bundesliga Top Scorers As Musiala And Nkunku Both Add To Their Tallies

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the top leagues in Europe, the Bundesliga has produced plenty of prolific goal scorers. With their incredible goal-scoring abilities, players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski, and Erling Haaland, to name a few, have swept the league in the past decade or so.

In the absence of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski, other superstars have had the chance to make big names in the league in terms of goal scoring.

After the aforementioned Haaland and Lewandowski moved on, it will be intriguing to see who wins the Bundesliga golden boot this season. Keep reading as I take you through the list of top goal scorers in the Bundesliga this season.

Niclas Fullkrug is in top form after assisting Werder Bremen in their promotion to the first flight. He has been very prolific so far scoring 13 goals and giving 3 assists in 18 games this season.

Last season’s Most Valuable Player, Christopher Nkunku is also among the highest goalscorers as he occupies the second spot with 12 goals in 15 games for RB Leipzig this season.

Bayern Munich’s young magician, Jamal Musiala is off for an amazing run this season as he turns out to be the clubs highest goalscorer this season. He has scored 10 goals and has given 6 assists in 18 matches this season.

Marcus Thuram has scored 10 goals and has registered 3 assists in 18 games for Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

Kolo Muani occupies the 5th place as he has scored 9 goals and has given 10 assists in 18 games for Frankfurt this season.

