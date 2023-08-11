SPORT

Bukayo Saka, Thomas Party And Odegaard Are Fit For The Clash Against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal are going to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Emirate Stadium for the EPL. Acording to a report, Bukayo Saka Martin Odegaard and Thomas Party are ready for the clash.

After a period of Break concerns, these key players are set to make a significant impact on the field. Their present to the squad will undoubtedly bolster Arsenal’s attack and provide the team with the much-needed skill, creativity, and resilience required to secure a victory.

Football fans, get ready for an exhilarating clash as Bukayo Saka, Thomas Party, and Martin Odegaard have been declared fit for the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest. 

Brief Update On New Rules

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta learned about the new rules regarding gamesmanship and time-wasting the hard way in last weekend’s Community Shield affair with Manchester City, who withstood Gunners pressure before propelling themselves into the ascendancy through a fine Cole Palmer effort.

