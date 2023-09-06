Bukayo Saka reveals how he helped convince Declan Rice to join Arsenal

Bukayo Saka says he helped encourage Declan Rice to join Arsenal before the midfielder’s big summer move from West Ham, telling his England teammate that Emirates Stadium was the right place for him. Although Declan Rice has proved his class by dictating play in West Ham’s midfield over the last few seasons, but many Arsenal fans were unsure if he would live up to his £105 million price tag that sealed him a move to the Emirates. Four games into the new season, the 24-year-old has shown he is a very important player for Arsenal. In the Arsenal versus Manchester United clash, he was the hero, as his 96th-minute goal completely turned the game around and set up Arsenal to a 3-1 win over Manchester United, in a game that by the 93rd minute was ending 1-1.

Essentially Declan Rice was signed so that Arsenal can begin to move on from Partey. The Ghanaian is now at the wrong side of 30, and with his injury record he’s hardly likely to go on forever. Even if they play the role quite differently, Rice has been used as Partey’s successor for most of this season. It’s a position arguably unparalleled in it’s importance to Mikel Arteta’s system, but if there were any doubters of Rice’s ability to fill it in the long-term they were well and truly silenced on Sunday.

Arsenal were far from the only team interested in Rice with the north London club pulling off a huge coup to sign him and Saka played his part in the move. ‘Obviously he’d ask a few questions and I’d answer them,’ Saka told talkSPORT of Rice. ‘But yeah, I’d just try to give him the reassurance that he’d be coming to the right club and that the future is exciting for us. ‘If he joined us, he’d make us better and that yeah, we can definitely achieve things.’

RSport (

)