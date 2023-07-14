SPORT

Bukayo Saka reacts after scoring a stunning goal in Arsenal’s first preseason friendly match

England national team star Bukayo Saka has reacted after scoring a stunning goal for Arsenal football club in their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Nurnberg football club of Germany in their first preseason friendly match.

Bukayo Saka was given a starting role by coach Mikel Arteta, and he was able to score a classic goal for the club against their opponent.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in a draw.

Arsenal football club took the lead through Bukayo Saka in the 7th minute after receiving an assist from his compatriot Ben White to end the first half 1-0.

Nurnberg football club equalized through Japan national team star Kanji Okunuki in the 62nd minute to end the match in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams tried so hard to score the winning goal in the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the match eventually ended in a draw.

Bukayo Saka was fantastic for the Gunners in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal before he was replaced in the second half.

Reacting after scoring a stunning goal for Arsenal football club in their hard-fought draw against Nurnberg football club in their first preseason friendly match, Bukayo Saka posted his picture on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday night with the caption of;

“Week one done, and a goal.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.

