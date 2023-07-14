Bukayo Saka Nets A Stunning Goal For Arsenal In Their Hard-fought 1-1 Draw

England international and Nigerian-descent, Bukayo Saka was in action today for Mikel Arteta led Arsenal team in their first pre-season game of the summer against Nuremberg at the Max-Morlock-Stadion.

The 21 year old football maestro retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up as he started for the visitor at the heart of the attacking line where he played from the right-wing position.

Bukayo Saka with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play was outstanding for the Gunners as he posed to be a big threat in the opposition box where he created a couple of chances, which as such got him directly involved in his team’s only goal that ended the game no victor no vanquished.

Bukayo Saka in the 7th minute of the game got the score sheet opened as he gave the visitor the lead to make it one nil and was the only goal that separated the two sides going into the half time break.

The host in the second half of the game were able to get their form back on track as they also stepped up their game with some more physical, tactical and technical skills thereby got levelled with an equalizer in the 62nd minute courtesy of a goal from Kanji Okunuki to make it 1-1.

After every other attempts from both sides to add more to the tally of the night, all proved abortive as none was able to found the back of the night as it ended one all draw at full time.

Bukayo Saka with his great influx of influence in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter will be hoping to maintain the standard for the North London club in their next game, with every optimism to help them return to winning ways.

Photo Credit: Twitter

