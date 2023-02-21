Bukayo Saka is not among Arsenal’s top 10 earners despite being their top scorer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bukayo Saka earns a meagre £70,000 a week salary at Arsenal despite his work rate, goals return and contributions to the team’s recent successes (PHOTO: Getty Images)

This might surprise you, but it is true! Bukayo Saka is not amongst Arsenal Football Club’s top earners.

As a matter of fact, he is not even amongst the club’s top 10 earners despite his growing reputation as a player of top quality, always doing a rescue job whenever the club is in dire straits or under pressure.

And wait for this. Despite emerging the club’s top scorer in the Premier League with 9 goals, Saka, according to the Gunners’ current wage records, is officially the 11th best paid player in the team.

Although there are moves by the club’s management to address the anomaly and give him an improved deal befitting his status, the fact is that the English star with Nigerian roots is currently poorly paid.

Saka who was the hero of the England squad to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup with 3 goals currently earns £70,000-week playing for Arsenal.

This is a meagre salary when compared with what the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, Granit Xhaka, Kieran Tierney, and others take home per week, for instance.

Funny enough, Gabriel Martinelli who only recently got an improved contract that will keep him at the club until 2027 was on a £90,000-week salary before his take-home was upwardly reviewed to £180,000-week, according to reports.

Even before the contract extension, Martinelli was still a better earner than Saka by at least £20,000!

Anyway, talk is rife at the north London club’s offices that concerted efforts are being made to tie down Saka and William Saliba in long term deals that would stave off interest from other clubs who, impressed by the forms of the duo, are fancying the idea of snapping them up for double or even triple of what they currently earn at Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus is currently Arsenal Football Club’s top earner with his £265,000 a week salary (PHOTO: Getty Images)

ARSENAL’S TOP EARNERS

1) GABRIEL JESUS — £265,000-a-week

2) THOMAS PARTEY — £200,000-a-week

3) GABRIEL MARTINELLI — £180,000-a-week

4) OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO — £150,000-a-week

5) BEN WHITE — £120,000-a-week

6) GRANIT XHAKA — £120,000-a-week

7) MARTIN ODEGAARD — £115,000-a-week

8) KIERAN TIERNEY — £110,000-a-week

9) EDDIE NKETIAH — £100,000-a-week

10) LEANDRO TROSSARD — £90,000-a-week

11) BUKAYO SAKA — £70,000-a-week.

OTHERS

Ghanaian star, Thomas Partey is 2nd on the highest earners list with £200,000 a week (PHOTO: AP)

Aaron Ramsdale takes home £62,000 a week, while newly signed Jakob Kiwior is on £58,000 a week.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is on £56,000 a week while Albert Sambi Lokonga takes home £52,000. The duo of Mohammed Elneny and Gabriel Magalhaes both earn weekly pays of £50,000, while Fabio Vieira earns £45,000.

The troika of Rob Holding, William Saliba and Emile Smith Rowe all take home the same weekly amounts of £40,000 while American goalkeeper, Matt Turner earns £35,000 a week.

Marquinhos earns £30,000 a week while academy product, Reiss Nelson completes the 23-man squad’s salary list with the £15,000 he earns weekly.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also better paid than Bukayo Saka (PHOTO: Getty Images)

