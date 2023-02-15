This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bukayo Saka has become the first player to score in back-to-back games against the reigning Champions in the English Premier League since 2012, after scoring a goal for the club against Manchester City football club on Wednesday night.

The England international was given a starting role by coach Mikel Arteta and he was able to perform excellently in the game, as he scored a goal for Arsenal football club in the first half.

Bukayo Saka started in Arsenal football club’s attack alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah and the trio were superb in the first half of the game against their opponent.

Manchester City football club broke the deadlock through Belgium national team star Kevin De Bruyne in the 24th minute before Bukayo Saka equalized for Arsenal football club in the 42nd minute to end the first half 1-1.

Bukayo Saka was fantastic for Arsenal football club in the first half of the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a goal.

The England national team star has now scored in back-to-back games for Arsenal football club against Manchester City football club, having scored against the same opponent in their last meeting in the English Premier League.

With Bukayo Saka’s first half goal for Arsenal football club against Manchester City football club, it means he has become the first player to score in back-to-back English Premier League games against the reigning Champions since 2012;

“Bukayo Saka is the first player to score in back-to-back Premier League appearances against reigning champions for Arsenal football club since Robin van Persie in January 2012.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)