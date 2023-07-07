Buffon, Cech, Casillas: Top 10 Goalkeepers With the Most Penalty Saves in the 21st Century

The probability of a goalkeeper saving a penalty is very low. However, some goalkeepers have developed a reputation for saving penalties. In the 21st century, some of those goalkeeper have saved penalty kicks multiple times.

The very best at saving penalties is Inter Milan legend Samir Handanovic. The Slovenian goalkeeper has saved an astonishing 38 penalties in Europe’s top five leagues in his career. This makes him the goalkeeper with the most penalty saves in the 21st century.

The second goalkeeper with the most penalty saves in the 21st century is Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon. The big Italian is known for his ingenuity between the sticks. He is also popular for his penalty-saving ability. The current Parma shot-stopper has saved 30 shots from the penalty spot in his career.

The third goalkeeper with the most penalty saves in Europe’s top five leagues is Diego Alves. The Brazilian shot-stopper played in the Spanish La Liga for Valencia between 2011 and 2017. He has saved 26 penalties in his career in the 21st century.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the fourth goalkeeper with the most penalty saves in Europe’s top five leagues in the 21st century. The legendary German shot-stopper has saved 25 penalties in his career.

Below is the full list of the top ten goalkeepers with the most penalty saves in Europe’s top five leagues in the 21st century:

