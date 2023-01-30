Bruno Onyemaechi: Nigerian Defender On Target In Boavista Clube Six-Goal Thriller Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles defender, Bruno Onyemaechi, has opened his goal account in the colours of “Boavisteiros As Panteras” as he came through with a goal in Boavista Futebol Clube 4-2 convincing home win against, Portimonense Sporting Clube in the Portuguese topflight league.

Ranking as one of Super Eagles most inform players, Bruno Onyemaechi since arriving from CD Fereinse has remained ever present in the stars studded,Boavista Futebol Clube team with a goal in the Portuguese league and cup to his name.

Haven failed to record maximum points against, Chaves on Matchday 17, Boavista Futebol Clube hoped to make amends and bounce back to winning ways when they face, Portimonense Sporting Clube on Matchday 18.

Inconsistent,Portimonense Sporting Clube were faced with an acidic test on Matchday 18 haven been fixed to face Boavista Futebol Clube at away.

First half of the keenly contested fixture lived up to its billing tho with no goals recorded.

Boavista Futebol Clube grabbed the long awaited curtain raiser in the second half Y.Njie 50th minute goal before Nigerian international, Bruno Onyemaechi, doubled Boavista Futebol Clube lead off his 53rd minute goal.

Boavista Futebol Clube compounded Portimonense Sporting Clube woes as they went ahead to score two more goals regardless the visitors recording two goals to keep the scoreline respectful.

Exciting Bruno Onyemaechi who played from the left back position was the cynosure of all eyes as he gave his side balance defensively and offensively down the left channel.

Chygozzz (

)