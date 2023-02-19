Bruno Fernandes, Rio Ferdinand, Dalot, Others react as David Degea shares new post

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Manchester United Goalkeeper, David Degea took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself. The Spanish Professional Goalkeeper shared the photo on his Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 19th day of February, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “The hardwork continues game after game”, It stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers including his teammates.

Recall that Manchester United locked horns with Leicester City at Old Trafford few hours ago and it was a great game for Degea as he managed to keep his 180th clean sheets for the Red Devil’s surpassing legendary goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel and it’s an incredible record for him.

Few moments after Degea shared the post online, Rio Ferdinand, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot amongst others took to the comment section to react. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)