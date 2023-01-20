Bruno Fernandes pinpoints his teammates best attribute that will be a weapon vs Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wednesday night, Manchester United dropped two points against Crystal Palace, which was a disappointing result for the Reds.

Both teams were tied after Michael Olise’s late goal at Selhurst Park.

Bruno Fernandes scored the goal for United. Exceptional quality was displayed in the pass that Christian Eriksen gave to the Portuguese.

Two defenders were dispersed by Wout Weghorst’s run inside the penalty box, giving Fernandes the room and time to score.

In the derby, Fernandes scored goals for the midfielder against Palace and Manchester City, suggesting that he may be recovering his goal-scoring form.

Fernandes spoke highly of his midfield partner, Christian Eriksen, to the club’s media following the game against the Eagles.

Regarding the Dane, Fernandes remarked, “Obviously, Christian has been excellent. However, I believe that the entire crew has been excellent.

“I believe that everything we practice, including some movements, our style of play, and the passes we made, served the aim, as we demonstrated in the [first half]. Following that, what differentiates the teams is the caliber of the players.

“Christian has the vision and quality to do the pass,” continued Fernandes. He did it today and will continue to do it.

Fernandes, United’s captain at Selhurst Park, also gave compliments to Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst in addition to Eriksen.

He praised the two forwards’ contributions to his opening goal. The 28-year-old observed that the group is now operating as a unit and that everyone is showcasing their skills.

