Bruno Fernandes Names Christian Eriksen’s Best Quality That Could Make A Massive Difference

Portuguese and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has named Christian Eriksen’s best quality that could make a massive difference against Arsenal this weekend. The Red Devils will travel to Emirates Stadium for a Sunday evening clash against the high-flying Gunners.

The 28-year-old is picking up goalscoring form after scoring against Manchester City and Crystal Palace. Speaking to the club media after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, Bruno Fernandes heaped praise on his midfield partner Christian Eriksen.

The Portuguese midfielder said the Dane midfielder has been great since joining Manchester United. The 28-year-old midfielder named the quality that Christian Eriksen possesses that could make a massive difference against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Bruno Fernandes praised Christian Eriksen’s vision and his ability to pick up a pass as he did against Crystal Palace. He believes that Christian Eriksen will keep on doing it and it could make a massive difference against Arsenal.

